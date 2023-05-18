Justin Fields: Guys feel 'more comfortable' in offense this year

Justin Fields: Guys feel 'more comfortable' in offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Last season the Bears endured a difficult year for myriad reasons. But one of the main obstacles was adjusting to Luke Getsy's new offense.

Now, with a full season and ongoing offseason, Justin Fields believes the players have a better grasp on the offense than they did last season.

"I can tell the guys who were in the offense last year are way more comfortable this year with the playbook," Fields told ChicagoBears.com, "and focusing on the defense rather than just the little stuff with the offense because they know it, they know the foundation of it."

The Bears' offense, surely, will look a lot different this season compared to last season's.

Luke Getsy and the Bears opted for a total rushing offense last season. The Bears led the league in rushing play percentage, totaling ~56 percent of their plays, according to Team Rankings.

The output matched the effort. The Bears rushed for 3,014 yards – a league-leading mark and a franchise record. Justin Fields carried most of the weight, rushing for over 1,100 yards and nearly breaking Lamar Jackson's 1,219-yard single-season record for quarterbacks.

This season, however, the Bears plan to use predominantly Fields' arm to move the ball, instead of his legs. Fields captured around 2,200 passing yards last season, which is not sufficient enough to run a functioning offense in today's NFL.

The Bears finished 23rd in offense last season, evidence of necessary change. And change is coming. Ryan Poles and the front office worked tirelessly on reshaping the offensive roster.

They added DJ Moore via trade with the Carolina Panthers for the No. 1 pick. He is expected to become Fields' No. 1 target in the passing game. Fields has already begun building a connection with the established receiver.

"I've known DJ for a little bit now," Fields told ChicagoBears.com. "I can tell he loves the game, he's a hard worker and, of course, he's talented. He's proven that over the past few years playing with the Panthers.

"So, it's great to have him; another weapon to add to our offense. He's going to bring a lot of energy, a lot of leadership to the room. Everybody's excited to have him, so it's going to be fun."

Along with Moore, the Bears added Tyler Scott and Robert Tonyan to the pass-catching group. They revamped the offensive line with Darnell Wright and Nate Davis. They also added Roschon Johnson, D'Onta Foreman and Travis Homer to the running back room.

The Bears' offense is expected to put points on the board this season. Following a considerably successful offseason and ample time to adjust to the playbook, it should be a fruitful offensive season.

