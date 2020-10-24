Justin Fields goes 20-for-21 in this season’s first 2021 NFL draft audition

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the favorite to go first overall in the 2021 NFL draft, but he’s not a sure thing. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields will have something to say about it.

Fields is viewed by some as a prospect who might prove to be even better than Lawrence, and he made a strong case for himself as the Buckeyes opened their season today with a 52-17 win over Nebraska.

Fields completed 20 of 21 passes for 276 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also was Ohio State’s leading rusher, gaining 54 yards on the ground and scoring on a nifty touchdown.

Like Lawrence, Fields is a junior who will be draft eligible for the first time in 2021. Like Lawrence, Fields is playing an abbreviated college football this season but is scheduled to be in some big games. The two may even find each other on the same field playing for the national championship in January.

