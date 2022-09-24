Justin Fields' get-right game among four things to watch in Bears vs. Texans

Fields' get-right game among things to watch vs. Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears spent six days talking about the 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers and the issues that led to that defeat.

Quarterback Justin Fields and the passing game were in the lab all week searching for solutions to their problems. The defense worked "tirelessly" to fix a tackling problem that saw them miss 17 tackles in Green Bay.

They get to put that work to the test Sunday when Davis Mills and the Houston Texans visit Soldier Field. The Texans opened the season with a tie against the Indianapolis Colts and had the Denver Broncos on the ropes in Week 2 before folding in the fourth quarter.

The Texans and Bears are at similar points in their rebuilds. Both have defensive-minded head coaches who want to muck it up and force the opponent to make mistakes. Both offenses have serious question marks as we enter Week 3.

Sunday's game could be a slop fest, but it's one the Bears could and should win.

Here's what to watch for when the Bears face the Texans on Sunday:

Get right

The passing game has been the hot topic all week after Fields went 7-for-11 for 70 yards and an interception in the loss to the Packers.

Fields said throwing only 11 passes wasn't a sign the Bears lacked confidence in him. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy noted he called 19 or 20 pass plays, but some turned into runs because Fields chose to tuck it and go.

Head coach Matt Eberflus admitted the passing game was a concern and that his staff spent all week trying to troubleshoot the issues.

A matchup with the Texans is ideal for the struggling aerial attack in Chicago.

The Texans are giving up 270.5 yards through the air through two weeks per game. Texans head coach Lovie Smith deploys a similar defense to Eberflus, so Fields and the offense should feel comfortable attacking it.

Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet have been no-shows through the first two weeks of the season. The Bears have to get them going for the passing game to have any chance of being dangerous.

Expect Fields and the passing attack to have a bounce-back week against the Texans. If they don't, alarm bells should start going off.

RG rotation no more?

Lucas Patrick and Teven Jenkins have evenly split the snaps at right guard through the first two games. But Patrick got back to snapping the ball this week. With Dieter Eiselen not being elevated from the practice squad Saturday, I would expect Patrick to start at center Sunday.

If that's the case, will Jenkins finally take over the right guard spot for good? Or will the Bears rotate between him and Sam Mustipher, who has done a good job at center while Patrick was clubbed?

The Bears' offensive line has graded out well in certain metrics. But every lineman has given up multiple pressures this season.

Jenkins still is young in his guard existence, but his physicality and power give him the ability to become a good NFL interior lineman.

If Patrick is back at center on Sunday, I expect the Bears to go with their best five. Rotation gone.

Jack Sanborn's opportunity

Undrafted rookie Jack Sanborn has only seen action on special teams this season.

But with Matt Adams out with a hamstring injury and Roquan Smith questionable due to a hip issue, Sanborn could get a chance to play a more significant role Sunday.

The Bears are thin at linebacker. They elevated Joe Thomas from the practice squad on Saturday for depth.

Adams is their starting SAM linebacker and also Smith's main backup at WILL. Sanborn or Sterling Weatherford should get an opportunity at SAM in the base defense and could see action at WILL (or MIKE if Nicholas Morrow shifts over) should Smith be unavailable.

The Bears are confident Sanborn can fill in nicely if they call his number on Sunday.

"I think Sanborn is ready," Eberflus said. "I really do. He's excited to get going. If he gets his chance to play in the games in terms of playing linebacker, I think he's ready to do that."

How do you respond?

Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker were not good last Sunday against the Packers.

According to Pro Football Focus, Brisker missed four tackles, while Gordon was targeted 13 times and gave up 10 catches.

That's life with a young secondary. There will be flashes of brilliance and moments of frustration.

The Bears view both players' issues as easily correctable.

After watching the Packers film in detail, Brisker knows what led to so many mistakes.

"It's just trusting myself and taking that extra step and playing under control," Brisker told NBC Sports Chicago. "That's really it. I felt like I was playing really out of control. Just missed a couple plays."

Brisker knows he must trust his teammates to back him up and can't press trying to make a game-changing play. That's where the mistakes happen.

For Gordon, it's just life on the steep NFL learning curve that rookie corners often face. The Bears believe he'll be better after going through trial by Aaron Rodgers early in his career.

"He is a mentally tough kid, so that's what we liked about him way back when we talked to him in the summertime or last spring or this past spring, that he is a mentally tough kid," defensive coordinator Alan Williams said. "When you have players, when you have people like that, a play or two they don't shake you."

Are Brisker and Gordon the type of players who can diagnose a problem and quickly fix it? Or will they need more time to find their footing at this level?

Sunday should give us a clue about where they are at in their NFL education.

