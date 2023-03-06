Justin Fields’ former Ohio State teammates come to his defense

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is one of the NFL’s most exciting players, where he showed last season why he’s arguably the best running quarterback in the league.

Fields rushed for 1,143 yards, becoming just the third quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season, joining the likes of Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick. But it hasn’t been without its criticisms, as some people are saying Fields is just a running back playing the quarterback position.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Fields’ former teammates were asked what they would say to those critics, and they all had a similar response that blasted those people.

Here’s what Fields’ former college teammates said in his defense:

QB C.J. Stroud

Stroud defended Fields amid an offseason of speculation about his future with the Bears. Stroud credited Fields for taking hit after hit and his overall playmaking ability, which includes both on the ground and through the air.

“I was proud of him,” Stroud said. “There’s so many times when you get knocked down, but I feel like a true man’s character is when you get knocked down, you get back up. And he’s gotten up every time and he’s stepped up to the plate and he hasn’t blamed nobody, he hasn’t pointed no fingers or anything. That just shows you what type of man he is and what type of family he comes from.

“You get hit so many times in the face and you have to make plays using your feet. And he ain’t no damn running back. He’s a quarterback. He can sling that rock. I’m gonna stand up for my brother every time, and he’s gonna do great things in his career and I’m excited to play with him.”

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Fields’ former Ohio State teammate, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, arguably the best wide receiver prospect in the 2023 draft class, blasted critics for their lazy evaluation of Fields.

“I wouldn’t think they’re very smart,” Smith-Njigba said. “I would think they need to do more research, more film watching. Do something different.”

OT Paris Johnson Jr.

Like Smith-Njigba, Johnson thinks those critics need to go watch some film and take a look at what Fields can do with his arm. Johnson doesn’t think Fields should be criticized because of the added element of mobility to his game, which allows him to make some impressive throws on the run.

“I would say they don’t really watch film,” Johnson said. “I would say they don’t know him. I would say you can go back to high school where he competed with Trevor Lawrence in high school at The Opening. There’s no running back drills at The Opening, it’s 7-on-7, and he went in and won best quarterback. … Just because he has the ability to score just as easily on his feet, I think that’s a plus.”

OL Luke Wypler

Wypler believes the criticism of Fields has been unfair, especially given the circumstances in Fields’ first two seasons. Wypler praised Fields for some of the “next level” things he’s capable of on the football field.

“You haven’t watched enough film,” Wypler said. “I think when you look at Justin Fields, if you give him the weapons he needs to succeed, he’s one of the most talented players in the National Football League.

“For me, I was with him there for a year at Ohio State and some of the things he did day in and day out were next level. Watching him perform at the level that he is now, he’s starting to show the NFL what he’s about. I’m excited to see what he’s able to do this next year.”

