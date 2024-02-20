Justin Fields follows Falcons players amid speculation he unfollowed the Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Speculation rose Monday about Bears quarterback Justin Fields unfollowing the team's social media account on Instagram. It's unknown whether or not he followed the account in the first place, but he doesn't follow it now.

Justin fields unfollowed the bears on Instagram 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/oMwWVGqlon — justH1M fields defender (@zachknowsball) February 20, 2024

Whether or not that's a sign, fans are now reading the tea leaves of his following section. Fields follows several Atlanta Falcons players on Instagram including Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Jessie Bates III.

Is Fields' following indicative of his next destination?

Justin Fields has unfollowed the #Bears on instagram and has followed:



- Bijan Robinson

- Kyle Pitts

- Drake London



Is Fields to Atlanta inevitable? pic.twitter.com/v7IBl2TLPR — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) February 20, 2024

For what it's worth, Fields follows a multitude of players from around the league on social media. One reason he might follow Pitts is that they were both selected by their respective teams in the 2021 NFL draft. Fields also follows quarterback Kyle Trask, who was taken in the same draft.

But Atlanta has been one of the teams most prominently attached to his name in trade rumors. It's also worth noting that Fields is also a Georgia native.

Fields has never been very active on the social media platform, to begin with, but if he did recently unfollow the team, it might be a clue as to whether or not the Bears are planning to move on from Fields this offseason.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been exploring the possibility of taking USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, which would most likely result in the Bears trading Justin Fields to another team before free agent signing begins on March 13.

