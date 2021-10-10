Justin Fields’ first NFL passing touchdown goes to Jesper Horsted
While Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields is making his third NFL start, he has yet to throw a passing touchdown. Until today.
Following a rough start, the Bears offense finally got into a rhythm on their third drive of the game. They marched 72 yards in 10 plays to score their first touchdown of the game — a 2-yard touchdown pass from Fields to tight end Jesper Horsted. It was Fields’ first career NFL passing touchdown.
Fields completed 4-of-5 passes for 31 yards and a score on the drive.
.@justnfields hits @JHorsted for 6! 🎯 #CHIvsLV | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/YtIcXOA0xP
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 10, 2021
The Bears lead the Raiders 7-3 in the second quarter.