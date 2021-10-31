Justin Fields finds Jesse James for Bears’ first touchdown vs. 49ers

Back during training camp, Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ connection with tight end Jesse James was on full display. Now, it’s back during the regular season and paying dividends for Chicago in Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

The Bears offense has found some nice rhythm — shocker, I know — during their first two drives, and the tight ends were a big part of that success on Chicago’s 11-play, 74-yard scoring drive in the second quarter.

Fields found James, one of his favorite training camp targets, for a 8-yard touchdown to put the Bears ahead 10-3 in the second quarter.

Fields was 4-of-5 for 41 yards on the drive, and he completed three passes to tight ends Cole Kmet and James. Kmet has been a favorite target of Fields’ over the last couple of weeks, and that’s been the case early into Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

While San Francisco answered that drive with points, Chicago’s defense was able to hold them to a field goal to maintain the lead.

The Bears lead the 49ers 10-6 in the second quarter.

