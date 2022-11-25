Justin Fields 'feeling better,' but hurdles remain for QB to play vs. Jets

Fields 'feeling better,' but hurdles remain to play vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields was limited all week in practice for the Bears after suffering a separated left shoulder with partially torn ligaments in Chicago's Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The 23-year-old quarterback is questionable for the Bears' Week 12 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

While limited in practice, the Bears still were able to get at least some read on what Fields can and can't do.

“He’s feeling better every single day," head coach Matt Eberflus said of Fields on Friday. "We got 48 hours to assess that to where we are going to go with that.

“He’s able to do a lot of things," Eberflus said later. "We’re getting him in there with what he can do. He has been doing good in there.”

The process for Fields to play Sunday will start with the Bears' medical staff clearing him to play. If Fields is cleared for full contact, then the decision will come down to Fields and the coaching staff agreeing he will be able to execute the offense without limitation.

So what do the Bears need to see between Friday and Sunday to give Fields the green light to play?

“I really think it comes down to the pain, and also strength and function," Eberflus said Friday. "We’ll see where that is at that point.”

It's also imperative that Fields be able to protect himself against one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL. That'll also be part of the calculus.

“I think that comes down to the pain and the strength," Eberflus reiterated. "He’s got to have the strength to do that and be able to work with the pain with that injury.”

On Wednesday, Fields said the pain was "pretty high" when "finishing" his throws and doing certain handoffs. The second-year signal-caller said he would not have been able to play if the game were Wednesday.

The second-year quarterback will play as long as he can do everything required to operate the Bears' offense and tolerate the pain.

Story continues

"Coach Flus pretty much said it was up to me, they want the best thing for me," Fields said. "So he said if I feel that I can play, if I feel that I can go out there and protect myself and stuff like that, then I’ll be able to go. I’m just going to see how it feels each and every day and play it by ear."

If Fields can't go, backup quarterback Trevor Siemian will get the start. The veteran signal-caller has been doing everything possible to stay ready if his number is called.

"It’s as good as it can be for being a two," Siemian said Friday of his chemistry with the receivers. "That’s part of my job, too, is staying back and watching guys run routes, reading their body languages, looking at coverages, staying engaged in the meetings. I feel good where that’s at.

"If I got to play, I’ll be ready to go," Siemian later said.

Whether Fields or Siemian is behind center for the Bears on Sunday in the Meadowlands probably won't be determined until the last possible minute.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!