Bears quarterback Justin Fields said today that he was very pleased with the news that the Bears had made a trade to acquire wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers.

“I was excited, of course,” Fields said. “He’s a playmaker. Big body, athletic, fast, great 50/50 ball catcher. . . . Any time you trade for a player like him, you’re just trying to make the team better.”

Fields said the Bears’ front office and coaches have told him that they think he’s improving every week, but he disagreed with any notion that bringing in a young receiver proves the Bears are fully committed to Fields as the long-term answer at quarterback.

“I’m not worried about the next 5-10 years, I’m worried about this week,” Fields said.

Fields said that contrary to some perceptions that the Bears were waving the white flag on this season after trading Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith, he and his teammates — and the Bears’ coaches — believe they can win this year.

“Nobody has that mindset on our team. Everybody on our team, including coaches, we want to win every game,” Fields said.

The 3-5 Bears have an uphill battle to be a playoff team this year, but Fields believes this is a team that is going places.

Justin Fields excited to add Chase Claypool originally appeared on Pro Football Talk