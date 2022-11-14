Justin Fields etches name into history among QBs with most rush yards in five-game span
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields etches name into history among QBs with most rush yards in five-game span.
No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12. For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote.
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
Dallas led 28-14 before Aaron Rodgers and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson hooked up twice to tie the game and Green Bay came up with a huge fourth-down stop in overtime.
Midway through the third quarter, the Cardinals have had to make another change at quarterback. Third-string QB Trace McSorley has entered the game for Colt McCoy. McCoy headed to the medical tent after throwing an incomplete pass that was also flagged for intentional grounding. McCoy was shown on the FOX broadcast grabbing the back of [more]
The Dolphins made the right hire at head coach this past offseason.
Follow our live coverage of Sunday’s NFL game between the Cowboys and Packers at Lambeau Field.
The Bills have a Josh Allen problem and dropped to third place after a heartbreaking 33-30 overtime loss to the Vikings.
The New York Giants benched wide receiver Kenny Golladay in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Houston Texans.
The Indianapolis Colts meet the Las Vegas Raiders as both teams struggle, and the Colts have an interim coach who came from ESPN.
With their third straight loss, the Raiders look like a rudderless ship and the locker room is in disarray.
Justin Jefferson's catch of the year. Josh Allen's end zone fumble. This game was wild.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most often in trade rumors in the past week, let by Russell Westbrook.
Breaking down the Packers' 31-28 win over the Cowboys: What went right, what went wrong and what it means.
Korda is back on top of the women's game after surgery earlier this year to remove a blood clot.
Former Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mark Richt has a lot of reasons to hate Florida
Streaks are meant to be broken, and the Packers snapped an impressively long streak for the Cowboys on Sunday.
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco laid a hit on Kansas City Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, putting him in the NFL's concussion protocol.
College Football Odds: Opening Lines, Values Week 12. The early college football lines and odds for Week 12 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?
Complete purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for Tony Finau and the rest of the players who made the cut at the Houston Open.
In Week 10 of the NFL season, the Vikings topped Bills in an OT thriller and Jeff Saturday got his first career coaching win with the Colts.