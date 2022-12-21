Justin Fields enters Week 16 with seventh-most rushing yards in the NFL

Justin Fields has turned heads across the league with his exceptional rushing abilities in 2022, though they haven’t necessarily translated to winning the Chicago Bears games to this point in the season. Entering Week 16, Fields is the NFL’s seventh-leading rusher by yardage with exactly 1000 yards under his belt on the ground this season.

Prolific though he may be, Chicago’s fans are more concerned with the team’s ability to turn his raw production into marks in the win column. At 3-11, the Bears boast the NFL’s second-worst record and are in need of a big win against a top-tier opponent to get Chicago’s denizens back behind the team heading into the 2023 season.

Fields has done his best, and nobody has ever doubted that he is making the most of the opportunity presented to him, but without wins to show for his efforts, thousand-yard seasons and potential only go so far. The Bears’ goal when they traded up to draft him was to secure themselves a franchise quarterback with which to compete for a Super Bowl championship and, to this point, it just hasn’t been in the cards for him to be able to meet that loftiest of expectations.

As he continues to develop, the game-breaking plays that Fields makes with his feet will need to give way to more traditional traits that championship-caliber teams get from their quarterbacks; the ability to find receivers downfield with consistency, limit turnovers, keep defenses guessing, etc.

For now, in a failed season where Chicago is likely in for a rebuild in the new year, Fields’ counting stats will have to suffice for a silver lining that fans can point to as an area of improvement this season. But soon, the most basic of stats, wins and losses, will come to define his legacy more than what he has accomplished with his legs in 2022.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire