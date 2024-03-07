Justin Fields emerges as new favorite to start for Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields has emerged as the new favorite to take over as the Minnesota Vikings quarterback this year. The seemingly unlikely move is set at 3/1 odds per BetOnline, with Trey Lance in second at 4/1 odds and Josh Dobbs in third at 9/2 odds.

via BetOnline

The 3/1 odds mean that a $10 bet would win $30.

The sportsbook also notes that “that the majority of Vikings QB bets” have been on Fields, so that might be part of the reason the odds for Fields to take over in Minnesota have shortened.

It’s also worth noting that Fields is a popular pick to take over for many other teams. He’s listed at 4/1 odds to start for both the Steelers and Raiders in Week 1. The oddsmakers have him at 5/1 to start for the Falcons.

Typically, you wouldn’t imagine the Bears trading Fields to another team in the NFC North because they wouldn’t want to face him twice per year if he makes the most of his playmaking upside and develops into a star. But if the Vikings’ offer is significantly better than any other team’s offer, GM Ryan Poles might accept it. If Poles doesn’t believe Fields will realize his full potential after two years of evaluations, he might not care whether he goes to a division rival or not.

Trades between division rivals aren’t common, but they do happen. Back in 2010, Philadelphia sent Donovan McNabb to Washington in exchange for a second-round pick and a future fourth-rounder. When Tom Brady took over in New England, the Patriots sent Drew Bledsoe to the Bills in exchange for a first-rounder.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.