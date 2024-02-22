Justin Fields drops a quote for the ages in hilarious viral clip originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields caused quite the stir on social media this week when fans noticed he unfollowed the official Chicago Bears' Instagram account.

As rumors swirl about what the Bears plan to do with the No. 1 overall pick, Fields decided to come clean about his eyebrow-raising social media activity. And in doing so, he dropped an absolute bar on "The 33rd Team" podcast hosted by Equanimeous St. Brown and his brother Amon-Ra.

"Just because you don't follow the girl on IG don't mean you're not messing with them."

Justin Fields on unfollowing the Bears on Instagram:



“Just because you don’t follow a girl on IG, don’t mean you’re not messin with em” pic.twitter.com/F0zan4Daa3 — Jeff (@JeffsBearsTakes) February 21, 2024

Fields explained that his decision to unfollow the Bears was more about protecting his peace while on vacation and had nothing to do with his feelings about the organization. He did admit, though, that he was tired of seeing all of the speculation about whether or not the Bears will draft USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

"Man, bro, I'm glad we're talking about it," Fields said. "Why do people take social media so seriously? I still mess with the Bears I'm just trying to take a little break. I unfollowed the Bears and the NFL [on Instagram]. I'm not just trying to have football on my timeline. …It's something that I don't want to see on my timeline. I'm about to go on vacation. I don't want to see no football.

"It's either keep Fields. We want Fields … draft Caleb [Williams]. It's like, bruh, man I'm tired of hearing the talk. I just want it to be over"

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been exploring the possibility of taking USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, which would most likely result in the Bears trading Justin Fields to another team before free agent signing begins on March 13.

