Justin Fields doubtful, Tyson Bagent set to start Thursday night vs. Panthers

Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent is poised to start his fourth game on Thursday night against the Panthers.

The Bears are officially listing Justin Fields as doubtful with a right thumb injury. It's hard to imagine a player being listed as doubtful on Wednesday miraculously being healthy enough to play on Thursday, so it's safe to say Fields is out.

Whether Fields or Bagent is at quarterback, the Bears' offense has not been good this year. Fields was off to an ugly start before his thumb injury, and the fact that Bagent, an undrafted rookie, has played about as well as Fields has says more about how disappointing Fields has been than it says about Bagent's talents.

The Bears have also ruled out fullback Khari Blasingame, offensive lineman Nate Davis, linebacker Tremane Edmunds and defensive back Terrell Smith. Listed as questionable are defensive back Josh Blackwell, running back Khalil Herbert and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown.