The Bears made a big move up the board in Thursday night’s first round to take quarterback Justin Fields in a move they hope that will give them a long-term answer at the quarterback position.

Every team picking a quarterback in the first round has that hope, although not all of them have been searching for that player for as long as the Bears have been searching. During a press conference on Friday, Fields was asked if he feels added pressure because of that history.

Fields said he doesn’t because he already aspired to be exactly the player that the Bears have been missing.

“I don’t think there’s pressure at all on me because I expect myself to be a franchise quarterback. There’s really no added pressure. . . . I expect myself to be a franchise quarterback and, hopefully, a top-five quarterback.” Fields said.

The Bears said on Thursday night that Andy Dalton is still the No. 1 quarterback, but that will likely be subject to change at any point. When it does, the hope in Chicago is that Fields runs with the job for a very long time.

Justin Fields: I don’t feel added pressure due to Bears QB history originally appeared on Pro Football Talk