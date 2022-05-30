One common theme of the Bears offseason has been those outside the organization criticizing the team for a perceived lack of moves to help quarterback Justin Fields.

Allen Robinson left for the Rams in free agency and the team has not made any splashy moves to replace him at wide receiver. Darnell Mooney is the No. 1 receiver in a group that also includes Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown, Tajae Sharpe, Dante Pettis, and third-round pick Velus Jones.

Those aren’t headline names, but Fields said recently that he thinks the group is talented enough to handle the job.

“We don’t have an Odell [Beckham Jr.] or a Cooper Kupp on our team, but at the end of the day I think if everybody is on their P’s and Q’s, and we’re on top of everything and not making mistakes, the players we have right now are good enough,” Fields said, via Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report. “The front office thinks that, too. The fans outside of the facility, they don’t know what’s going on at practice. Just because we don’t have a big-name guy, doesn’t mean those guys aren’t talented. I have plenty of confidence in myself and my teammates that we’re going to get the job done.”

The proof will come in the fall and a better than expected showing for the Bears offense would be a good sign for Fields’ future in Chicago.

Justin Fields: We don’t have big name wideouts, but we have talent originally appeared on Pro Football Talk