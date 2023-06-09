When the Bears traded down from the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, they insisted that the Panthers include wide receiver DJ Moore in the deal. And Bears quarterback Justin Fields is very glad they did.

That’s the word from Bears safety Jaquan Brisker, who said Fields and Moore looked during Organized Team Activities like they had been teammates for years.

“It look like they got that chemistry going very fast, earlier than I expected,” Brisker said of Moore and Fields, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “They look good, though. They look like they best friends. Justin’s definitely throwing him the ball. Two’s getting the ball, no doubt. Justin looks good, though. He’s going through his progressions. He’s looking very smooth, making good decisions out there, and looking like the best quarterback in the NFL. I thought that last year, but this year it’s different. One look different and him and two . . . you gonna see. You will see.”

Last year the Bears didn’t have a single wide receiver gain even 500 receiving yards, as tight end Cole Kmet led the team with 50 catches and 544 yards. Moore has three 1,000-yard seasons in his career, and the Bears are eager to see him develop into Fields’ favorite receiver, hopefully for many years to come.

Justin Fields and DJ Moore developing rapport, looking like best friends originally appeared on Pro Football Talk