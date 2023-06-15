How Justin Fields, DJ Moore developed quick chemistry for Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields and DJ Moore made a quick splash during the first week of OTAs when the Bears' new duo linked up six times during the first session the media viewed.

Despite that success, Fields and Moore maintained that their chemistry was still in its infancy. There was work to be done.

One month later, that work appears to have paid off.

Fields and Moore were on the same page throughout the offseason program. Save for an apparent miscommunication on a pick-six during Day 2 of minicamp, the pairing appears to have aced their offseason chemistry exam.

"It did come on quickly," Fields said Thursday. "I didn't really expect anything because it's different for each guy, but I feel like with DJ, his body language is pretty easy to read. Really, early on, we communicated on how we want each route ran and stuff like that. Of course, he has a lot of experience. He's been in the league for a good period of time now. He's played a lot of football, so he knows different coverages really well.

"That's one thing that I was kind of impressed about, like, with the offense coming in and just understanding, seeing coverages really well on short routes and stuff like that. He's been great. And you know, the chemistry has really picked up."

With Darnell Mooney still rehabbing his ankle and Chase Claypool missing most of the offseason program for injury management, Fields fed Moore early and often.

The Bears believe that Claypool and Mooney will be full-go for the start of training camp in late July. While it's important the Fields have a good feel for all the weapons in the Bears' arsenal and how they fit together, the third-year quarterback isn't too concerned about two of his top three options missing some practices in May and June.

"Chase has been out, what, the past two weeks? So, I feel like when Chase was practicing with us, we did get that down a little bit," Fields said. "I think he grew tremendously from last year until now. So, I think we got a base in. With Mooney, I feel like I’m already connected with Mooney, so that’s fine. But it’s just going to be great having those guys back on the field and having them healthy for training camp, instead of having them come out for three or four practices, risking further injury. The biggest thing with that was just health."

Fields feels good about where his chemistry stands with Mooney, Claypool, and tight end Cole Kmet. Getting in sync with Moore was a top priority this offseason -- one the Bears' starting quarterback has accomplished.

That rapport is already apparent to a Bears defense that has spent the last month watching it blossom.

"It's a different energy," safety Jaquan Brisker said during OTAs. "And you know that feeling when you're out there looking, and you see 1 and 2 going out there, and he's throwing that ball to 2, and he's getting it, he's catching it. It's timing routes, and it's on time. So it's a different chemistry right now.

"And it's just OTAs, they just started, so the sky's the limit for them for sure. For Justin, for DJ, and for that offense. Sky is the limit. You're going to see."

That quick connection has everyone in Halas Hall excited about the possibilities for Fields and a passing game that needs to take a big leap this fall. As long as Fields and Moore are healthy and on the same page, the Bears believe their young quarterback and the rebuilt offense are on the escalator to the next level.

"It look like they got that chemistry going very fast, earlier than I expected," Brisker said. "They look good, though. They look like they best friends. Justin’s definitely throwing him the ball. Two’s getting the ball, no doubt.

"Justin looks good, though. He’s going through his progressions. He’s looking very smooth, making good decisions out there, and looking like the best quarterback in the NFL. I thought that last year, but this year it’s different. One look different and him and two… you gonna see. You will see."

The Bears have already seen the early returns on the acquisition of Moore. He's a multiplier who elevates the floor of the offense and allows everyone more freedom to operate. Adding a player of Moore's elite talent gives the entire team a feel that it lacked during a teardown 2022 season.

Fields developing chemistry with Moore was a must during these back-field workouts at Halas Hall. The work isn't done, but all parties feel like they are ahead of the expected schedule heading into summer.