Justin Fields did not practice Thursday with ankle injury

Quarterback Justin Fields was limited in Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury. But there might be a reason for concern about his availability for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Fields did not participate in Thursday’s practice, according to Chicago’s injury report.

Fields was able to play every offensive snap of the Bears loss to the Vikings on Monday. He said on Wednesday that he tweaked the ankle during the second quarter of the contest and sees himself as day-to-day, adding that he expects to start against Seattle.

The Bears did get backup quarterback Andy Dalton off the COVID-19 list on Thursday and he was a full participant in the day’s practice.

Defensive back Xavier Crawford (concussion), receiver Jakeem Grant (concussion), and offensive tackle Jason Peters (ankle) did not participate for the second practice in a row.

Receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot) was upgraded from limited to full.

Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (finger), receiver Darnell Mooney (ankle), linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (shoulder) were all full for the second straight day.

