Justin Fields on Dick Butkus: 'We played for him tonight'

Before Thursday's Bears-Commanders game, FedEx Field kindly paid tribute to Bears Hall of Famer Dick Butkus, who died earlier in the day.

That's how Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney found out about the legend's death.

"We actually found out about it when we saw it on the screen," Fields told the Amazon Prime broadcast. "Me and Mooney, we were talking about it and we were like 'What?' So we were a bit shocked. But condolences to his family. It just means a lot tonight getting a win. First win in a long time. Bears legend. He'll never be forgotten.

"We played for him tonight. This one's for him. Glad we got the dub."

The Butkus family and the Bears announced his death hours before Thursday's game. According to DJ Moore after the game, he found out on social media about an hour before the game.

The Bears found a way to win in his honor. Sort of like in 1999, when the Bears won over the Green Bay Packers from a chip-shot field goal six days after Walter Payton died. It certainly felt like Butkus was watching over the Bears on Thursday night and helped them to a dominant, 40-20 win over the Commanders.

Justin Fields executed another phenomenal performance. He threw for 282 yards while rushing for an additional 57 yards on 11 attempts. He threw four touchdowns, three of which went to DJ Moore.

Moore finished with the second most single-game receiving yards in Bears history, catching for 230 yards. He caught eight passes on 10 targets, his longest for 58 yards.

The Bears forced two turnovers against the Commanders, too, showing improvement on defense. Greg Stroman Jr. recorded an interception while also tallying a sack. Terrell Smith recovered a fumble, too.

It was a special game for the Bears. They snapped a 14-game losing streak. That marked the longest in franchise history and the longest active skid.

Now, they aim to keep the momentum, with Butkus looking out for them.

