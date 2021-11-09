Justin Fields delivers clutch touchdown pass for Bears

Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
Justin Fields came up huge for the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Trailing 26-20, Fields directed a drive that ended in a touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney.

The TD play completed a drive that saw Fields hit Allen Robinson earlier for 39 yards with a beautiful pass.

After the PAT, Chicago led, 27-26.

