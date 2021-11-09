Justin Fields delivers clutch touchdown pass for Bears
Justin Fields came up huge for the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Trailing 26-20, Fields directed a drive that ended in a touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney.
The TD play completed a drive that saw Fields hit Allen Robinson earlier for 39 yards with a beautiful pass.
After the PAT, Chicago led, 27-26.
Fields to Robinson on 3rd & 2! #DaBears
📺: #CHIvsPIT on ESPN
📱: https://t.co/leKnrGxv9H pic.twitter.com/kMbrCf5Qsw
— NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2021
JUSTIN FIELDS DELIVERS ON MNF ‼️
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/NOKo4jNzQ5
— ESPN (@espn) November 9, 2021