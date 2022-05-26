Justin Fields defends Bears receivers: They’re ‘good enough’

There’s been plenty of criticism surrounding how the Chicago Bears have handled second-year quarterback Justin Fields this offseason. Most notably, how they’ve failed to surround him with big-name weapons at wide receiver.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Fields defended the Bears’ receiving corps, which has come under fire this offseason. While they’re not great, Fields believes they’re “good enough.”

“We don’t have an Odell [Beckham Jr.] or a Cooper Kupp on our team, but at the end of the day I think if everybody is on their P’s and Q’s, and we’re on top of everything and not making mistakes, the players we have right now are good enough,” Fields said. “The front office thinks that, too. The fans outside of the facility, they don’t know what’s going on at practice. Just because we don’t have a big-name guy, doesn’t mean those guys aren’t talented. I have plenty of confidence in myself and my teammates that we’re going to get the job done.”

With that in mind, it’s fair to concerned about the weapons that the Bears have surrounded Fields with. Especially considering Darnell Mooney is the only proven wideout currently on the roster.

But there’s also plenty of potential with some new additions, including Byron Pringle, who was buried on Kansas City’s depth chart, and rookie Velus Jones Jr., who’s already been impressing this offseason.

With Fields entering a pivotal Year 2, it’s about putting him in the best position to succeed. The Bears have done that with implementing a new offense that fits his skillset, but there are still questions at receiver and offensive line that don’t have many feeling entirely optimistic.

