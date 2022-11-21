Justin Fields ‘day-to-day’ with shoulder injury

Here’s something to watch regarding the Jets’ next opponent. Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that quarterback Justin Fields is “day-to-day” with a left shoulder injury.

Fields was dealing with pain and got an x-ray and an IV after Chicago’s 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Bears now sit at 3-8 after the loss, last place in the NFC North.

In a weird twist, Eberflus also wouldn’t rule out the injury being season-ending, per ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. That’s quite the range of timeframes for Fields.

Matt Eberflus said Justin Fields is 'day to day' but would not rule out the possibility of his injury being season-ending. That's quite the discrepancy. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) November 21, 2022

This is obviously something worth monitoring for the Jets throughout the week. For the record, the backup quarterback for the Bears is Trevor Siemian and they also have Nathan Peterman on their practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire