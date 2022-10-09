How Justin Fields, Darnell Mooney missed early TD connection vs. Vikings

How Fields, Mooney got wires crossed on missed early TD vs. Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – There seems to be at least one play a game where Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney should hook up for a big play, but the connection between the Bears’ quarterback and star receiver is just a touch off.

In the Bears’ Week 4 loss to the New York Giants, it was Fields not hitting Mooney on a wide-open vertical throw. In the Bears’ 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, the missed opportunity occurred on the Bears’ first drive.

On second-and-10 from the Vikings’ 26-yard line, Fields dropped back and had Mooney breaking open on the left side for what looked like an easy pitch-and-catch for six. But the timing was off as Fields’ pass sailed wide of Mooney and fell incomplete.

After the game, Mooney and Fields broke down the touchdown that wasn’t, explaining the route Mooney was running is run differently depending on the area of the field the offense is in.

“[Chandon Sullivan] was playing inside leverage,” Fields said after the game. “Mooney wanted to take it more upfield like we were at midfield. But in that situation, we’re closer to the end zone, I was trying to put it more back shoulder especially since the defender was inside. Of course, I didn’t want to leave it inside to where it would be a turnover. Just missed that one. Just got to be on the same page.”

Mooney made up for the error later in the first half when he made a spectacular one-handed catch to set the Bears up for their first touchdown of the afternoon.

The route Mooney ran to make the highlight-reel grab turned out to be the same one he and Fields got their wires crossed on during the first drive.

“That was the same play that I ran with the catch,” Mooney said after the loss. “We were closer to the end zone, so I’m used to just getting on the guy’s toes and then just winning, expecting the ball in the air. We just kind of spoke on it. Based on how they were playing with [safety Harrison Smith], he’s trying to be a little sneaky. Just trying to get a little bit wider so Harrison can’t break it up.

“We completed it on the next one.”

Mooney has had several route errors or imprecisions early this season.

That’s a product of how much the Bears have put on their No. 1 receiver’s plate, asking him to be able to switch seamlessly between X, Z, and F receiver throughout a drive.

"It's a couple mental errors," wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert said Thursday. "The thing about Mooney, probably on offense, he probably has the second-most difficult job of anyone on the offense. Quarterback is the first. With Mooney, at any point, depending on the personnel we call, he could be X, F or Z. All of that in the same drive. So, when we call certain personnel, he's got to put himself in that particular position. He can handle it, but sometimes, like anything, you do so many different things, especially all in the same drive, you might have a mental error here or there. It shouldn't happen but it does."

Fields and Mooney have a great rapport. They just keep getting their wires crossed. It’s the product of many things: Mooney’s mental workload, Fields’ development as a quarterback, and still being in the early stages of a new offense.

The Bears believe these misses will start turning into explosive plays soon. At 2-3, they need that to happen sooner rather than later, or else their season could quickly go down the drain.

