Justin Fields, D.J. Moore lead Bears to upset over Lions

It's probably too late to mean much this season, but the Bears are starting to turn things around. And the Lions are turning things around in a bad way.

The last-place Bears dominated the first-place Lions in the second half today in Chicago, winning 28-13 and running the Bears' record to 5-8 on the season while dropping the Lions to 9-4. It was a very impressive showing from a Bears team that has looked much better on both sides of the ball in recent weeks.

The newcomer Montez Sweat, who arrived in a deadline trade with the Commanders, has been a big part of the Bears' defensive turnaround. Sweat turned in a very good performance today as the bears had Jared Goff on his heels all day.

And Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore was excellent, running for a touchdown in the first quarter and making a spectacular play on a 38-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-12 in the third quarter. Justin Fields had 223 yards passing, 58 yards rushing and no turnovers.

The Lions remain the favorites to win the NFC North, but they haven't been looking like Super Bowl contenders recently. The Bears remain in last place in the division, but they haven't been looking like a rebuilding team lately. With Chicago likely to own the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft thanks to last year's trade with Carolina, the Bears look like a team that could complete the rebuild sooner than anyone expected.