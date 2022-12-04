Justin Fields cruises through Packers on 56-yard touchdown run
The Green Bay Packers’ rush defense leaves a lot to be desired.
A week after being shredded by the Philadelphia Eagles, the Packers continued to have problems thwarting opposing runners.
On Sunday in Chicago, Justin Fields rolled to the end zone on a 56-yard run.
After the PAT, the Bears led the Packers, 10-0.
The troubles for Matt LaFleur continue with no answers on the horizon.