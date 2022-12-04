Justin Fields cruises through Packers on 56-yard touchdown run

The Green Bay Packers’ rush defense leaves a lot to be desired.

A week after being shredded by the Philadelphia Eagles, the Packers continued to have problems thwarting opposing runners.

On Sunday in Chicago, Justin Fields rolled to the end zone on a 56-yard run.

After the PAT, the Bears led the Packers, 10-0.

The troubles for Matt LaFleur continue with no answers on the horizon.

