As part of its modernisation plans following a review of the rules of amateur status that began in late 2017, the two bodies proposed that amateur players should be allowed to accept cash prizes of up to $750 without losing their status. The current rules state that amateur golfers cannot conduct or identify themselves as professional golfers and must waive rights to any prize money in competitions. Under the proposed changes, amateur golfers will enjoy more freedom and will only lose their status if they accept prize money in excess of the set limit.