Justin Fields comes clean about unfollowing Bears on Instagram originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Justin Fields claims he just wants some peace and quiet. Others believe he's reading the writing on the wall.

The veteran quarterback recently unfollowed the Bears' official account on Instagram, which led to speculation that he knows he's not long for Chicago. The Bears own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and if they take the consensus top prospect, USC quarterback Caleb Williams, that would make Fields expendable.

So, is Fields pre-emptively cutting ties with Chicago ahead of an expected trade, or are internet sleuths reading too much into his social media activity? Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and his brother, Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, asked Fields point-blank about unfollowing the Bears on the St. Brown Brothers podcast.

"Why do people take social media so serious?” Fields replied. “I still mess with the Bears. I’m just trying to take a little break. I unfollowed the Bears and the NFL. I’m not just trying to have football on my timeline.

" ... It's something that I don't want to see on my timeline. I'm about to go on vacation, I don't want to see no football. And guess what? It's either 'Keep Fields,' 'We want Fields,' or 'Draft Caleb.' Man, I'm tired of hearing the talk. I just want it to be over."

Justin Fields reveals to the St. Brown brothers why he unfollowed the Bears on Instagram, via @The33rdTeamFB.



📹 https://t.co/PVuPFC1Ivd pic.twitter.com/b8zPSPDxMM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 21, 2024

Unfortunately for Fields, his saga likely won't be over until late April, when the Bears decide whether to keep him and trade the No. 1 pick or ride with Williams. If they go the latter route, the Patriots may want to give Chicago a call; our Phil Perry recently explained why trading for Fields and then dealing the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 draft could allow New England to address its many roster needs.

Fields is a polarizing player. He's a physically gifted dual threat quarterback who racked up 1,143 rushing yards in 2022, but he's 10-28 over three seasons in Chicago and is averaging just 166.9 yards per game. The 24-year-old may benefit from a change of scenery, and there should be plenty of suitors (like the Patriots, perhaps) who believe they can maximize his talent.

Don't expect any deal to materialize until closer to the draft, though, which means Fields has at least two more months of trying to block out the noise.