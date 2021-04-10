Masters leaderboard:

It's moving day at Augusta National; get the updates

Justin Fields' college coach explains best NFL offensive fit for QB

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Didion
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fields' college coach describes ideal offensive fit for QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Ryan Day, who was 2021 NFL Draft prospect Justin Fields' head coach at Ohio State, was asked earlier this week to describe the ideal offense for Fields in the NFL. His answer certainly sounds like it has a lot of parallels to what Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers employ.

"I think, early on, an offense that is — run, play-action, get him on the move," Day told Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks on NFL Network Thursday (h/t Matt Howe for 247 Sports). "He's really good out of the pocket, controlled passing game. And then as time goes on and he starts to feel more and more comfortable in the pocket with the third-down and red-zone, drop-back passing concepts, he'll continue to just build. And the more reps he gets at that, the better. But like any time you have a young quarterback, I think things where he's on the move and athletic and you give him the ability to make plays outside of the pocket is going to be exciting to watch.

"The other thing, part of his game is when you study him in the red zone — he's really good down there. And so, if we can find ways — we always felt that we could find a way to get the thing into the red zone, that he was really good down there. And so, I think any kind of offense that is going to be able to put him in those types of situations — he's going to do well early on. And this is a guy who hasn't played a whole lot of football, when you look at the grand body of work that he's had. And I think the potential's through the roof."

Even before taking over as 49ers head coach in 2017, Shanahan relied heavily on pre-snap motion to execute his offenses. A Shanahan-led offense never has finished lower than third in the NFL in motion rate since 2014.

The 49ers also attempted the ninth-most play-action passes in 2020, and that was with three quarterbacks who aren't even close to the same level of athletic talent that Fields offers. Especially if the 49ers' running game can return to being among the league's best attacks as it was in 2019, play-action likely will be a focal point of Shanahan's offense in 2021.

Fields will bring a dual-threat dimension to whatever offense he winds up being drafted to later this month, something Shanahan hasn't had at QB since his time with Washington and Robert Griffin III.

Unfounded questions about Fields' work ethic and pro readiness have dropped his draft stock in recent weeks, but that all is based on speculation.

RELATED: Report: Faction around NFL think Fields is 49ers' QB

Shanahan was able to build an offense around Jimmy Garoppolo that averaged 29.9 points per game in the QB's only fully healthy season, a season that ended in a Super Bowl appearance. No disrespect to Garoppolo, but he was a second-round draft pick who played his college football at the FCS level.

Fields was ranked above presumed No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence coming out of high school, and twice finished top 10 in voting for the Heisman Trophy at Ohio State. His talent level can't be questioned.

If Fields ends up being the 49ers' choice at No. 3, Shanahan would have significantly more options and schemes to mold around him than he would with Mac Jones, who reports continue to indicate is the 49ers' preference.

Day helped manufacture an offense suited to Fields' strengths at the college level with the Buckeyes, and he has had a better look at the young QB's development than just about any other coach in America.

The offense he believes would be ideal for Fields sounds similar to what Shanahan emphasizes in the 49ers' scheme, meaning these two could be a tremendous match in the NFL.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • NFL rumors: Justin Fields as 49ers' QB has some support around league

    Will Kyle Shanahan surprise everyone and select Justin Fields over Mac Jones?

  • Former Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel retires

    Former Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel announced his retirement on social media.

  • Game Recap: Wizards 110, Warriors 107

    The Wizards defeated the Warriors, 110-107. Russell Westbrook recorded 19 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists for the Wizards, his 21st triple-double of the season and the 167th of his career, while Bradley Beal added 20 points, including the go-ahead and-one 3pt FG with 6.1 seconds remaining in regulation. Stephen Curry led all scorers with 32 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Warriors in the losing effort, his fifth consecutive game of 30+ points. The Wizards improve to 19-32 on the season, while the Warriors fall to 24-28.

  • Colts’ Carson Wentz named a ‘make-or-break’ player in 2021

    Wentz faces the biggest year of his career.

  • The top 11 interior defensive linemen in the 2021 draft class

    The 2021 class of defensive tackles isn't an all-timer, but there's a lot of talent if you know where to look.

  • Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. declares for 2021 NBA Draft but won't sign with agent

    Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. announced Saturday he has declared for the NBA Draft but left open the possibility of returning to the Commodores.

  • NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Giants could grab versatile offensive lineman Rashawn Slater

    Picking outside the Top 10 for the first time since 2017, here’s a look at what the experts think Big Blue could do with the 11th pick.

  • Titans players lobby to wear throwback uniforms in 2021

    Derrick Henry is leading the charge among Titans players.

  • QB Trey Lance schedules 2nd Pro Day, Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch expected to attend

    49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch are expected to be at North Dakota State for Trey Lance's 2nd Pro Day before the NFL draft.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Who else goes QB in the top 10?

    See where this year's top quarterback prospects land in the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah

  • David Carr drops a Steve Young comparison for Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa

    David Carr drops a Steve Young comparison for Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa

  • Report: John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan keeping plans to themselves

    Mac Jones may be the clear favorite to go third overall to the 49ers, but even the team’s assistants aren’t certain who the team will take. General Manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan have kept their plans close to their vest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said on the Rich Eisen Show on Friday. [more]

  • NBA playoffs start now for Warriors after brutal loss to Wizards

    The Warriors opened a favorable portion of the scheduled with the kind of uninspiring performance that will keep them from reaching the playoffs.

  • Could a Washington wide receiver be on the trade market?

    The Washington Football Team entered the 2021 offseason intending to upgrade the wide receiver position. In the first wave of free agency,

  • No decision yet on reversal of one-helmet rule

    Last year, the NFL acknowledged that the one-helmet rule could change in 2021. It still could. Per a league spokesperson, there has been no resolution yet regarding the possibility that teams could be permitted to allow players to use more than one helmet during the course of a given season. That would give teams the [more]

  • The 2020-21 NBA season's unanswered questions, featuring the free-falling Lakers and injury-plagued Nets

    We have officially reached the stretch run of the 2020-21 campaign with plenty left unsettled.

  • Darnold traded to Panthers, plus what to make of Bills, Chiefs, Chargers and Jags offseasons

    Scott Pianowski & Matt Harmon pilot the podcast this Tuesday evening, twenty-four hours after the New York Jets dealt former third overall pick Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers after an underwhelming three years in the Big Apple.

  • Rose grabs control of Masters while many top players struggle

    A precise Justin Rose tamed a windy Augusta National to hold a four-shot lead after the first round of the Masters on Thursday while defending champion Dustin Johnson was among a number of top players who struggled in challenging conditions. Rose, twice a Masters runner-up, had done little to excite the spectators on hand as he was two over after seven holes, but went on a scorching run to card a seven-under-par 65 that marked his career low at Augusta National. That left the 40-year-old Englishman four shots clear of Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and American Brian Harman.

  • MLB roundup: Joe Musgrove blanks Rangers in Padres' first no-hitter

    Joe Musgrove, a San Diego County native who grew up a Padres fan, threw the first no-hitter in franchise history Friday night, beating the Texas Rangers 3-0 in Arlington, Texas. Musgrove came within one hit batter of a perfect game, as he plunked Joey Gallo on the right hip in the fourth. Musgrove (2-0) struck out 10 and retired Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a grounder to shortstop Ha-Seong Kim to end the game.

  • Penalty call: coaches ejected for flouting Augusta’s phone rules

    As some players’ mentors have found out in Masters week, this grand old club will punish anyone who breaks its traditions Spectators at the 18th green of the Masters, which stands alone as a tournament that denies the general use of mobile phones. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters The famously no-nonsense approach of Augusta National to matters of discipline has been evident once more during Masters week, with more than one player’s coach understood to have been ejected from the premises for violating the rules on mobile phone usage. In one instance, a competitor’s tutor was discovered to be filming his client from outside the ropes during the opening round and was duly asked to leave the course. It is unclear whether the coach was allowed back inside the gates, given his player has survived the 36-hole cut. Mobile phones are not permitted at all for spectators on entry to Augusta National or for the media outside their designated building. Coaches are allowed them under strict guidance, which pertains largely to the capture or filming of swing work during practice sessions on long or short game ranges. This week the guidelines have been abused more than once, with swift action taken. Augusta National did not offer comment. However, the club has privately made it plain that it has mobile phone policies and they are enforced. The Masters stands alone as a tournament that denies general use of mobile phones and there is no apparent sign of that situation changing. Speaking before the 2019 Masters, the Augusta National chairman, Fred Ridley, said: “I think that’s something that does set us apart. I think our patrons appreciate our cell phone policy. I don’t believe that’s a policy that anyone should expect is going to change in the near future, if ever. I can’t speak for future chairmen, but speaking for myself, I think we got that right.” Even players are not immune to the phone rules. “I remember one of my first Masters I was with Ian Poulter and we were posting a few pictures on Twitter and stuff, and someone came out and told us to cease and desist,” the former US Open champion Graeme McDowell told GolfWeek last year. Kim Si-woo is likely to receive at the very least a stern lecture after breaking his putter in a fit of pique on the 15th hole of his second round. The South Korean managed to play his closing three in level par despite putting with a fairway wood. On the PGA Tour, the deliberate breaking of clubs tends to see players quietly fined. “I was lucky I only had like three-, four-, five-feet [putts] over the last few holes,” Kim said. “So I got lucky there. It was just frustration.” The surprise Masters contender Will Zalatoris, meanwhile, has reflected on his early encounters with Jordan Spieth. Zalatoris is making his Augusta debut at the age of 24, six years on from Spieth’s runaway victory. The pair are acquainted from amateur days, having both been schooled in Texas. “I’ve known Jordan, I guess since I was about 10 years old,” Zalatoris said. “He was always a world-beater at such a young age. The story I always tell is we were 14, playing my home club in Dallas at Bent Tree, and he made a crazy up-and-down on the first hole to save par basically from another fairway. He went out and birdied six out of the next eight to shoot 29 on the front, and he broke the course record that had been there for 20-plus years. That was at 14. “I’ve seen him do just some of the most miraculous things playing little games at home. But playing against him, he’s always set the bar, especially in Texas, in terms of whatever that bar is at whatever level. I think guys like Scottie Scheffler and myself really owe him a lot for setting that bar. “We’d probably make a great Ryder Cup pairing because I’m a really good ball-striker and he’s probably the best chipper and putter in the last 30 years. He’s been a great friend and really a great role model.”