Justin Fields clarifies postgame comments about Bears fans: 'I respect every fan that we have'

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields sparked what he believed was some misplaced outrage with his postgame comments following Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

In his weekly media availability on Wednesday, Fields clarified what he meant when he said the loss "hurts more in the locker room than the Bears fans. At the end of the day, they aren't putting in any work."

After some Bears fans felt slighted and took to social media to vent their frustrations, Fields felt the need to explain.

.@justnfields: "I respect every fan that we have. I'm glad that we have fans. I would never disrespect anybody on what they do or what they love to do." pic.twitter.com/hpzFVoo6yT — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 21, 2022

The second-year starter admitted he "should've done a better job of explaining what I meant" following the frustrating loss.

"What I meant by that is I'm talking about work regarding the game on Sunday, winning the game," Fields explained.

"I don't know any fans. I don't know what they're doing in their personal lives. I respect every fan that we have. I'm glad that we have fans. I would never disrespect anybody on what they do or what they love to do.

"It came off like that. Some social media outlets, they quoted my quote and they got a big buzz out of it. So, of course they did a great job doing that. Of course social media is going to do that. But I just wanted to clear that up."

Bears quarterback Justin Fields grimaces after being sacked by Packers linebacker Preston Smith in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game at Lambeau Field.

The Bears (1-1) have stumbled out of the gate offensively this season, ranking dead last in total offense at just 216 yards per game.

Fields, in particular, has struggled -- completing just 15-of-28 passes over the first two games for 191 yards and two touchdowns.

"If I threw zero passes and we won the game, I wouldn't have any problems. Our goal as a team, as an offense is to win games," he said. "Nobody's looking at how many passes did I have, how many yards did I have. We're just all trying to win the game."

