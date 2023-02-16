Justin Fields: Chicago weather is difficult to adjust to, I hope Bears get a dome

Some of the most memorable moments in Chicago football history have been played in snow, wind, cold and fog, but Bears quarterback Justin Fields hopes that all comes to an end.

Fields said on Pardon My Take that the weather in Chicago makes his job much more difficult, and he’d rather play indoors.

“Yes, it is very difficult to adjust to it, especially with the wind,” Fields said, via NBCChicago.com. “That’s what I found out. That’s what it’s all about, is the wind. It can be cold. It can be 10 degrees. But, with no wind you’re fine. But with that 15 mile per hour wind, that 20 mile per hour wind, you can’t fight it, it’s tough. When it’s that cold, you have to bundle up. I feel way slower in that cold. It’s hard to stay warm in that weather.”

With the Bears buying a stadium-sized parcel of land in Arlington Heights, it appears that they’ll soon be moving to the Chicago suburb, although the city of Chicago is still hoping to keep the Bears with a proposal for major renovations of Soldier Field. Fields doesn’t care where the stadium is, he just wants to play indoors.

“I hope we get a dome,” Fields said. “I don’t care if we’re at Soldier Field, I don’t care if we’re at Arlington Heights. I hope we get a dome.”

The Bears are likely to keep playing outside for a few more years until the stadium construction can be finished, but eventually Fields is likely to get his wish.

