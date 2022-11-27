Justin Fields has chance to play in Bears-Packers game in Week 13

Eberflus: Justin Fields has chance to play next week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears left open the possibility that Justin Fields could return to the starting lineup against the Packers next week. After the team’s 31-10 loss to the Jets, Matt Eberflus said that he thought Fields would remain day-to-day, and if Fields continued progressing in his recovery from a shoulder injury, then he’d have the opportunity to play in Week 14.

“We think that he’s getting better every single day,” Eberflus said. “He felt better every single day. At gametime today he wasn’t ready to perform and protect himself. I suspect we’ll see where it goes.”

Fields warmed up on Sunday to see if he was healthy enough to play against the Jets. But after he made a few test passes, the team decided to make him inactive.

“It really comes down to one thing: his strength,” Eberflus said. “He didn’t have the strength to protect himself in the game properly, and to perform the way that he wanted to perform.”

Fields hurt his shoulder in the waning moments of Week 11’s loss to the Falcons. He spent the next week as a limited participant in practice, and was officially questionable to play against the Jets. After the Packers game, the Bears have their bye week.

