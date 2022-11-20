Justin Fields carted off after end of loss to Falcons

After falling 27-24 to the Atlanta Falcons, Justin Fields was carted off the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He had been seen earlier in the game receiving treatment on his hamstrings, and as the game ended, his left shoulder was clearly causing him pain.

Bears QB Justin Fields carted off for further evaluation after the game. He’s still holding his left shoulder. pic.twitter.com/UOUfGL27LT — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) November 20, 2022

Fields had been riding a remarkable run coming into Atlanta. But his statistical achievements weren't translating into wins. Coming into the game, Fields was 0-5 on the year when he had the opportunity to rally the Bears to victory from a tie or a one-possession deficit.

The Falcons passed on Fields in the 2021 draft to select tight end Kyle Pitts, who was also injured on Sunday. Fields spent much of the game showing Atlanta fans what they could have had in-house, combining elusiveness and touch to run off 17 straight points. The highlight: finding Cole Kmet for a spectacular one-handed catch.

The first half set up as more of the same for Fields, who has become a fantasy legend over the last few weeks for his incredible production. He ended the game with 85 yards rushing and 153 yards passing. HE threaded several passes for big gains, and the Falcons spent the first half wary of Fields' ability to bust open a play with his legs.

But as the game wore on, it became clear that Fields was losing mobility and explosiveness, and by the time Fields had the opportunity to guide Chicago on a potential game-winning drive, he was clearly in too much pain to navigate the Bears to victory. He threw a game-ending interception and immediately hobbled to the sideline, declining to even go through the usual postgame handshake routine because of the pain.

After the game, Fields indicated he'd gotten an X-ray on his left shoulder, adding that "The pain right now is pretty bad." He also told reporters he'd been cramping throughout the game and received an IV. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus didn't offer any details beyond the fact that Fields' shoulder "got dinged" and that doctors are "taking care of it." Further tests will come this week.

Despite Fields' continuing heroics, Chicago has now lost four straight and sits at 3-8 on the season. The Bears don't have a bye week until Week 14, facing the Jets on the road next week before the Packers come to Chicago.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 20: Lorenzo Carter #9 of the Atlanta Falcons tackles Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Contact Jay Busbee at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or on Twitter at @jaybusbee.