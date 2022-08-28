Justin Fields calls performance vs. Browns a ‘turning point’ for Bears offense

The Chicago Bears’ starting offense recorded their best performance of the preseason in Saturday’s 21-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

After a rocky first series, the Bears offense responded with three touchdown drives, where they were in a nice rhythm and executed Luke Getsy’s offense the way it’s intended to be run.

It was the kind of performance that quarterback Justin Fields called “a turning point” for the offense heading into Week 1’s season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

“Definitely a turning point,” Fields said. “We can just build on this and go into next week and get better and prepare for San Fran in two weeks.”

The Bears scored three touchdowns in the first half — 7 plays, 80 yards; 5 plays, 52 yards; and 8 plays, 62 yards. Fields connected on touchdowns to tight ends Cole Kmet and Ryan Griffin and wide receiver Dante Pettis.

Running back David Montgomery picked up where he left off last season, Fields was sharp and his pass catchers were reliable and Luke Getsy’s play calling was solid. Not too bad for a vanilla offense in the preseason.

Fields was a big part of the offense’s success, and he had a near-perfect outing against the Browns. He completed 14-of-16 passes for 156 yards with three touchdowns for a 146.9 passer rating. He showed poise, mobility, and accuracy while executing Getsy’s offense well.

“This was game-like experience for him that he needed to have,” said head coach Matt Eberflus. “And he took a big step forward for him and for our football team. Just getting comfortable, operating the offense, doing his thing — I thought he did that tonight.”

Chicago’s offense will face a tall order against San Francisco, who is expected to be among the NFL’s best defenses with playmakers Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, Dee Ford and Javon Kinlaw among others.

But it sounds like the Bears offense finally turned a corner they’ve been trying to get by since the start of the offseason program.

List

Studs and duds from Bears' preseason win vs. Browns View 10 items

Story continues

List

Bears vs. Browns: Everything we know about the Bears' preseason finale win View 5 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire