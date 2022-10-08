Justin Fields' big chance highlights things to watch in Bears vs. Vikings

Fields' big chance among things to watch in Bears vs. Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After four games, the Bears are about where we expected, sitting at 2-2 entering Sunday's Week 5 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Head coach Matt Eberflus' club has one of the best rushing attacks in football, but quarterback Justin Fields and the passing game have struggled to find their footing early in the season. Meanwhile, on the other side of the ball, the Bears have the worst run defense in the NFL after getting gashed by Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones during a 20-12 Week 4 loss to the New York Giants. The pass defense hasn't been much better, as teams have picked on rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon whenever they have opted to throw the ball.

With Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen, the Vikings present a big challenge for Eberflus' defense and the H.I.T.S (hustle, intensity, takeaways, and smart football) principle that went missing in the Meadowlands.

The Bears could get running back David Montgomery (ankle) back for Sunday's game. He returned to practice Thursday and is questionable.

Sunday's game against the Vikings could be a pivotal moment for a Bears team with winnable games ahead but many question marks. Here's what to watch when the Bears face the Vikings on Sunday:

No excuses

Fields recorded his best game of the season against the Giants in Week 4. That's not saying much, but the 11 completions and 174 yards were perhaps a sign that the arrow is pointing in the right direction.

Sunday's game against the Vikings is one where Fields and the passing attack should be able to get going if they are indeed on track.

The Vikings rank 31st in pressure percentage, per Pro Football Focus, and their coverage unit ranks 26th. In addition, the Vikings just returned from London, where they gave up 236 yards passing to Andy Dalton.

The Bears can talk about the process and daily progress all they want with Fields, but that marked improvement has to show up on Sundays in the form of yards and points.

Story continues

A susceptible Vikings secondary should give Fields an ideal opponent to get comfortable against and let it rip early and often.

If he leaves Minnesota with another subpar game, the questions will only get louder.

Stopping Jefferson

After missing Weeks 3 and 4 with a quad injury, Bears star cornerback Jaylon Johnson returned to practice Friday in a limited capacity. He is doubtful for Sunday's game in Minnesota.

If Johnson can't go, that will ratchet up the pressure on Gordon, Kindle Vildor, and Jaylon Jones, who will be tasked with containing Jefferson and Thielen.

Jefferson torched the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 but was held in check by the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. He re-emerged in Week 4 with a dominant performance against the Saints in London.

How the Bears choose to defend Jefferson, with or without Johnson, will play a vital role in determining the outcome of Sunday's game.

The Packers chose not to shadow Jefferson with star cornerback Jaire Alexander and instead allowed Jefferson to blister cornerback Eric Stokes. In Week 2, the Eagles glued Darius Slay to the star wideout and neutralized him. The Saints tried to do the same in Week 4 with Marshon Lattimore, but Jefferson got the better of the Saints' top corner.

If Johnson can play, the Bears would be wise to have him follow Jefferson around. But if the Bears' star corner can't go, it could be a long day for a young secondary that has had issues early this season.

Replacing Whitehair

The loss of left guard Cody Whitehair is a big blow for an offensive line that has been good at run blocking but had issues in pass protection.

After Whitehair went out against the Giants, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence had his way with replacement left guard Lucas Patrick and center Sam Mustipher.

Mustipher had a day to forget in New York. He allowed seven pressures and recorded a pass-block grade of 1.5.

Eberflus said Monday that the Bears would stick with the line combination with which they finished the Giants game. However, he reversed course Friday, noting the Bears had moved pieces around and got Patrick some work at center as he continues to work his way back from a thumb injury to his snapping hand.

The Bears can't afford to get bullied on the interior in Minnesota as they did in New York.

If Patrick is ready to snap the ball, expect him to play center. Does that mean Mustipher goes to left guard? Is it time for Riley Reiff to get a look at guard? Will Teven Jenkins get a full game at right guard?

The Bears have a lot of unknowns upfront.

Redemption

Velus Jones Jr.'s NFL debut didn't go as planned. The Bears' rookie wide receiver muffed a punt late in the loss to the Giants and didn't record an offensive snap.

The Bears have said they need to see more consistency from Jones in practice for him to get more playing time on offense.

Wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert said he believes this is the first week Jones isn't hesitant because of his previously injured hamstring and that the speedy rookie looked like himself in practice.

Jones envisions his first NFL catch going for a touchdown. His speed is a weapon the Bears' struggling passing attack desperately needs.

Do they find a way to utilize it Sunday?

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!