Justin Fields' best plays from 261-yard game Week 7
Watch the best plays from Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields' 261-yard game against the New England Patriots.
The Chicago Bears got a pair of acrobatic interceptions from their two second-round picks Monday night
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about how the win against the Cleveland Browns was a team win.
The Bears beat the Patriots, who have QB drama with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. Elsewhere in the NFL, Aaron Rodgers' Packers are in a rare spot as double digit underdogs while two referees are under investigation after appearing to autograph hound Mike Evans. Plus, rich dude "Mattress Mack" could haul record $75M if the Astros win the World Series.
The clock was running down in the second quarter and the pocket was collapsing around Justin Fields, with one defender coming at him from the right, another circling around on his left, and a third coming straight at him. Fields drifted left, barely eluding the outstretched arm of another, and then stutter-stepped to the right to squeeze through a hole that barely existed. Fields threw for 179 yards and a touchdown and ran for 82 yards and another score on Monday night, converting five third downs with his legs and five more with his arm to lead Chicago to a 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots.
Parity continues to reign in the NFL. Josh Schrock delivers his latest power rankings after Week 7 concluded with the Bears blowing out the Patriots in primetime.
The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a [more]
Parity continues to reign in the NFL. Josh Schrock delivers his latest power rankings after a Sunday that saw Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Herbert all be outplayed by inferior quarterbacks.
The Patriots took a rough loss to the Chicago Bears.
When Rams coach Sean McVay heard the Panthers accepted the 49ers' trade offer for Christian McCaffrey, he had the exact reaction one would expect.
The 45-year-old had nothing to prove and plenty to lose by coming back from retirement. And now he’s stuck with a team that looks unable to support him
Jimmy Garoppolo's second-quarter interception marked a moment when the 49ers' loss to Kansas City took a turn for the worse. Here's what happened.
Christian McCaffrey went from the Panthers to the 49ers in the biggest trade of this NFL season. But it likely won’t be the last trade before the November 1 trade deadline. Here’s a look at some of the rumors, reports and expected moves that could be coming down the NFL pipeline in the next week: [more]
Minerva junior runner Owen Grubb died after a tree struck him in the head following Saturday's Division II boys district race in Cambridge, Ohio.
No. 3 Tennessee and No. 1 Georgia will play in perhaps the biggest game of the college football season, and now it has a time and TV details.
See what Tom Brady had to say after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered another crushing upset loss
Mac Jones was replaced early in the second quarter on Monday night.
The Browns are reportedly shopping Kareem Hunt. What teams could find interest in the former rushing title holder?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos were widely thought of as Super Bowl contenders before the NFL season. Oops.
It only took 10 minutes of 49ers-Chiefs game action for Travis Kelce to have fun at George Kittle's expense.
CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, a former NFL official, said he thought the play should have been ruled an incomplete pass.