Justin Fields' best plays from 247-yard game Week 15
Watch the best plays from Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields' 247-yard game against the Philadelphia Eagles from Week 15 of the 2022 NFL Season.
Watch the best plays from Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields' 247-yard game against the Philadelphia Eagles from Week 15 of the 2022 NFL Season.
Ryan Tannehill is back in the game. The Titans’ quarterback had to exit the game after Tennessee’s first series, where he was twisted down by a Chargers defender when trying to scramble on third-and-13. He was carted to the locker room for further examination. But he missed only one drive, with Malik Willis entering the [more]
The Saints nearly blew it on their very last snap against the Falcons. They got away with a baffling decision on fourth down in the game's final seconds:
The Tennessee Titans closed out their first half against the Los Angeles Chargers with an all-time amazing interception.
Bears star Justin Fields keeps making history, becoming the third QB to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.
Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, shot 65 Sunday at the PNC Championship, settling for a T-8 finish.
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 15 underway. Kansas City claims another AFC West crown as Dallas hopes for help.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a 10-0 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals, thanks to a fast start on both sides of the ball
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
The Jets were one play away from 8-6, but Jared Goff’s 50-yard fourth down touchdown pass with less than two minutes remaining broke their fans’ hearts and wrecked a spirited late-game fightback.
The Cowboys had the game and a playoff berth right where they wanted it, until they didn't. | From @KDDrummondNFL
The Lions stayed in the playoff picture while serving the Jets a crushing loss.
Coach Kyle Shanahan believes Nick Bosa's reaction to the controversial roughing-the-passer penalty he was called for Thursday night says a lot about the 49ers' star pass rusher.
Detroit Lions won for sixth time in past seven games in wild fourth quarter vs. New York Jets to keep NFL playoff hopes alive.
Detroit Lions NFL game time, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis as they play the New York Jets
The 49ers nearly received a boost in the NFC standings Saturday before the Indianapolis Colts blew a 33-0 lead to the Minnesota Vikings.
The father-son duo previously finished runner-up in 2006, 2013 and 2020.
Emiliano Martinez shocked World Cup fans when he celebrated his Golden Glove award with a lewd gesture in front of billions of global TV viewers.
Detroit Lions win for sixth time in past seven games in wild fourth quarter vs. New York Jets, keep NFL playoff hopes alive and well