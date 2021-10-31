Justin Fields becomes first Bears QB to rush for 100 yards in a game since 1973

Justin Fields has relied on his legs more often than not during the Chicago Bears game against the San Francisco 49ers. His longest run of the day resulted in a Bears touchdown when he scrambled 22 yards. But with that run, he accomplished something has not been done in nearly 50 years.

Fields became the first Bears quarterback to rush for more than 100 yards since Bobby Douglass back in 1973.

Fields has rushed for 103 yards on 10 carries with the touchdown, using his legs on designed runs while also escaping pressure from the 49ers front seven. The rookie quarterback also has 175 passing yards with a touchdown through the air.

With that touchdown, @justnfields becomes the first Bears QB to rush for 100 yards in a game since Bobby Douglass in 1973. Fields currently at 103 rushing. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) October 31, 2021

Fields and the Bears are currently trailing 30-22 late in the fourth quarter against the 49ers.

