Justin Fields is out for Bears, so Trevor Siemian starts against Jets

Talk about arguably the worst starting quarterback matchup in years.

The New York Jets and Chicago Bears meet on Sunday in Week 12 and they will go with Mike White against Trevor Siemian.

White replaces the benched Zach Wilson, while Siemian will fill in for Justin Fields, who is inactive with a separated left shoulder.

Of course, one could consider this a revenge game now for Siemian, who was a Jet at one point in his NFL career. He was 0-1 as a starter for the Jets.

White was 1-2 in 3 starts last season for Gang Green.

