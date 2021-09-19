Justin Fields in for Bears at quarterback, Andy Dalton hurt

Dalton hurt, Justin Fields takes over Bears offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields is now your quarterback for the Chicago Bears, at least for the time being. Andy Dalton appeared to hurt his left leg while reeling off a 14-yard scramble. He ran off the field and went into the medical tent after that play, then came out to test the leg out with some light jogging and dropbacks, and ultimately stayed in the game.

But following the Bears’ next drive, Dalton headed into the locker room for some additional testing. He’s now questionable to return with a knee injury.

Up to that point, Fields had been in for a few plays. He threw an incomplete pass on his first snap, then failed to convert on a 4th-and-1 sneak.

Dalton on the other hand had put together an impressive first half. He had completed 9-10 passes, for 56 yard and a touchdown. That was good for a 123.3 passer rating. Dalton had 25 rushing yards on two carries.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!