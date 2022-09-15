Justin Fields on the Bears-Packers rivalry: ‘It means a lot to us’

Bears fans don’t need to be reminded about how one-sided the rivalry with the Packers has been over the last couple of decades. Chicago has lost 20 of the last 23 regular-season meetings — and they haven’t won since 2018 — which has always made those games twice a year miserable for Bears fans.

You also don’t need to tell quarterback Justin Fields about the importance of this rivalry, and most importantly, flipping it back in favor of Chicago.

“It means a lot,” Fields said. “I want to win every game I play. But it’s the tradition of this rivalry. Means a lot to us as a team, to the fan base, to the people upstairs. It just means a lot to everyone in this building.”

Fields’ teammate Byron Pringle put it in terms that Bears fans can certainly appreciate.

“We know they don’t like us and we don’t like them,” Pringle said. “So, we already know what type of game it’s going to be.”

Last season, Fields vowed to get the rivalry back on the Bears’ side, sooner rather than later.

“Just know it will be back on our side very soon,” he told 670 the Score’s Parkins & Spiegel last November. “Sooner than later for sure.”

Fields is currently 0-2 against the Packers and looking to finally turn the tide in the rivalry. Could this Week 2 matchup be that moment? Guess we’ll have to see when the Bears face the Packers Sunday night on NBC.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire