Justin Fields: Bears’ offense showed we’re getting better with big preseason performance

Bears quarterback Justin Fields looked excellent in Saturday’s third and final preseason game, completing 14 of 16 passes for 156 yards, with three touchdowns, no interceptions and no sacks. Afterward he said the Bears’ offense has proven that it has taken great strides this offseason.

“We’re continually getting better, each and every day,” Fields said. “We’re going to get back to work next week and keep building.”

Fields said the Bears approached this week as the closest thing they’d have to a regular season game in the preseason, and they felt great about having a 21-0 lead over the Browns when most of the Bears’ starters left the game in the second quarter.

“This week was like a mock game in the regular season week, so we’re coming into the regular season off a good game,” Fields said. “It gives all the guys confidence.”

Fields will see if he can keep it going when the Bears open the regular season against the 49ers on Sunday, September 11.

