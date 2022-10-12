Justin Fields, Bears know bigger things are coming as QB's growth continues

Bears, Fields know bigger things are coming as growth continues originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields' second half vs. the Minnesota Vikings was noteworthy simply because it was a departure from what we had seen during the first 18 quarters of the Bears' season.

It wasn't that Fields had arrived. His 12-for-13, 135-yard showing didn't prove he had overcome the disease of failure that has infected Bears quarterbacks for the last 30 years.

Fields authored two quarters of football where everything looked how a functioning NFL offense with a legitimate NFL quarterback should look. He was calm, decisive, accurate, navigated the pocket well, and made big plays to get the Bears out of some second- and third-and-longs.

It was the very thing the Bears had been preaching for the last six months.

Progress.

But while many were doing cartwheels over Fields throwing for over 200 yards for the first time this season, the Bears saw just another tiny building block for their young quarterback. With many more to go.

"Tons of progress?" Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Tuesday. "I don't like using those adjectives that are extreme. I'm just not that type of person. But, no, there's been progress, right? And we're sticking to the plan. I thought he did a really nice job in that game in the sense of he kept his composure. They got off to a big lead. He kept the team together. He did a really job of hunting completions for us. Then, you know, he had three or four unbelievable escapes that were ridiculous. I thought he did a pretty good job.

"Again, we're getting a little bit better each week and that's truly our purpose, that's our goal."

After the game, Fields said it was the most comfortable he has felt on an NFL field. The Ohio State product said the game is slowing down for him. Implementing a new breathing regimen he picked up from a yoga class helped him keep his poise and play in rhythm against the Vikings.

That doesn't surprise Getsy. It means the Bears' plan to develop Fields is progressing as intended.

With reps in the NFL cauldron comes the knowledge and experience needed to calm the mind, steady the heart, and let natural talent take over.

"That's the experience part of it that's hard for everybody to have patience with," Getsy said. "It's cool that he's seeing that or saying that. But hopefully, what he sees and how he views everything 10 games from now -- hopefully, he can even say that more dramatically. That's part of playing this position. You can't say or feel those things unless you experience it in the games. He's got a few more reps under his belt now, so I think he's starting to play within his style and his ways, and he's finding his own way within our system and helping his teammates around him and all that good stuff.

"There's a lot that goes into playing the position, right? And so each week he's been able to take on more and feel more and understand more and know whys and all that stuff. It all just kind of plays into each other."

When it comes to Fields, the Bears have tried to drive home three words: Progress, growth, and patience.

The third is required to witness the first two.

That goes for the Bears, their fans, and, most importantly, Fields.

"I don't think you can. You can never rush your process," Fields said Tuesday when asked if he gets impatience. "There was a thing we went over in chapel the other day which is progress is taking patience, pursuit and something else. But that's one thing that you have to look at when your goal is to just have progress all year. Progress takes patience. So, I've definitely got to be patient for sure."

The Bears hope their process with Fields leads to the 23-year-old signal-caller eventually having carte blanche to audible at the line and call the two-minute drill as he sees fit.

That's far down the line.

Fields has put his best half of NFL football under his belt. It's easy to forget Fields has only started 15 career games and is still in his infancy as an NFL quarterback.

His play against the Vikings was proof of potential. That the rocket-armed quarterback billed as an elite prospect since high school can live up to the lofty expectations. Evidence that the ability to be a top-tier NFL quarterback resides in him. He and the Bears just have to bring it out.

Fields must turn that good half into a good game and that good game into a good month. Consistency is the next step.

"That's not going to be the best I ever play in my life," Fields said.

Those 30 minutes against the Vikings may very well end up being a snapshot in time where we saw a glimpse of who Justin Fields will become. But an arrival it was not.

The Bears hope and believe it was the beginning of something much, much bigger.

