Justin Fields: Bears going to overtake Packers in NFC North soon

The moment the Bears traded up to select Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft, most fans in Chicago rejoiced, hoping that the endless search for a franchise quarterback may have finally come to a close. After that, fans dared to dream that the decades of Packers quarterback domination might be over too.

Apparently, Fields agrees.

Fields made the comments during an appearance on 670TheScore’s “Parkins and Spiegel” show.

It’s not surprising to hear Fields make comments like that given his supreme confidence in not only his own ability, but his teammates as well.

“I’m made for this,” Fields said back during rookie minicamp. “I’m built for this. It’s nothing new to me.”

Fields does know a thing or two about one-sided rivalries from his time playing in “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan. The only difference is Fields and OSU were the dominant team in that rivalry.

But there’s good reason to believe Fields and the Bears could flip the script on the Packers soon. He’s an ascending star, getting better and better each week. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers is on his way out of Green Bay, with some speculating this could be his final season with the team. If so, Jordan Love has not impressed in his limited time leading the Packers. Love started one game this season while Rodgers was on the reserve/COVID-19 list, against a vulnerable Chiefs defense. However he barely completed 55% of his passes for only 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Packers lost 13-7.

In the all-time rivalry between the Bears and Packers, Green Bay leads 102-95-6. It’s been ugly for the Bears since 2016 however, as the Packers have won 10 of the last 11 meetings. They’ll play one more time this season in Week 14.

Is a shift in the NFC North on the horizon?

