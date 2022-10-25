Justin Fields, Bears beat Patriots blitz on touchdown pass
The New England Patriots were pressuring Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.
They brought everyone at the second-year quarterback in the second quarter.
A quick fake got Fields room to throw and he wiggled and wobbled a pass to Khalil Herbert, who was off to the end zone untouched,
Khalil Herbert to the house untouched! @JuiceHerbert
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2022