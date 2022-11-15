As Justin Fields ascends, Bears should prioritize winning over draft slot

Schrock: Winning more important than draft slot for Fields, Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There's a prevailing thought fluttering around the streets of Chicago, both real and digital, that the Bears aren't missing out on anything by losing close games to the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions.

With Justin Fields dazzling, the belief is that the Bears and Fields are best served playing well enough to show progress but bad enough to rack up the losses and fly up the 2023 NFL Draft board.

This is misguided thinking.

There's no question that the Bears' roster has more holes than the carcass of the Titanic. The entire front seven needs to be overhauled, the offensive line needs work, and the arsenal, despite the addition of Chase Claypool, still lacks the top-level talent Fields needs to take the Bears from NFC doormat to Super Bowl contender.

The Bears currently sit at No. 6 on the 2023 NFL Draft board. That's a great place to find blue-chip talent, especially when you aren't quarterback shopping like several teams will be this offseason.

I'm not advocating for the Bears to reel off seven in a row to end the season and make a fluky push for a wild-card spot. With the defense getting flambeed every week, there's no shot of the unimaginable happening.

The losses will come.

But what I'm advocating is for the Bears to walk a tightrope. To win some close games down the stretch and get Fields and other members of this young core much-needed experience in winning games.

Head coach Matt Eberflus is trying to build a culture. That's the first step of a rebuild. So far, Eberflus has gotten ultimate buy-in from his players. All of them.

But an essential part of building a winning culture is, you guessed it, winning.

"I'll tell you what they are getting is perseverance, determination," Eberflus said after the Bears' 31-30 loss to the Lions when asked what his team was missing out on by losing close games. "That's what they will get. Everybody is going to look at this and say, 'hey, we've lost six out of seven,' and all the things that the outside noise is going to be.

Story continues

"Let's have winning habits. Make sure we have winning habits every single day. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. Which they do. They practice hard. They are doing the right things. It's about determination and perseverance and staying the course. That's what they are going to learn. That's what they are learning. ... It will eventually crack."

Fields is ascending. His play over the past month has been the MVP-caliber stuff that personifies a franchise quarterback.

The 23-year-old quarterback is hitting all the checkpoints this season. After a Week 6 loss to the Washington Commanders, Fields said he was sick of "being close." He's no longer close. He's there and on the fast track to stardom.

But there's more needed to put this young Bears team on the path to contention. Learning to win is vital when building a contender from the ground up. While the Bears might practice winning habits six days out of the week, constant losing on Sundays can often wipe that out.

Losing can be corrosive to a player and a roster.

Fields and the Bears need to find a way to turn around their game-winning drive blues. Success breeds confidence and belief that what they are doing is the right way. That their process will pay off.

A win Sunday against the Lions would have made the Bears 4-6 with a brutal December schedule upcoming. It would have had little overall impact on their final draft position.

But finding a way to win. To succeed where they failed against the Vikings, Commanders, and Dolphins would have been invaluable for Fields and for the rest of the young core Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles hope to be the foundation of the winning machine they are building.

Fields' rise has already made the 2022 Bears season a success. They'll finish in the bottom 10 of the league and have a prime chance to add elite talent early in the draft.

But when they have a chance to win, be it against the Falcons or Jets or Lions, it would be in their best interest to see Fields, Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, and others deliver. To see proof of progress and put winning in this team's DNA as they enter Phase 2 of the rebuild.

The Bears won't win their way out of a good draft pick, but the constant losing can have an adverse impact on the core of this rebuild. That's harder to survive than missing out on a preferred draft slot.

