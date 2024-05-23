Justin Fields appreciative of Bears GM Ryan Poles doing right by him

The Chicago Bears made the decision to part ways with quarterback Justin Fields in favor of No. 1 pick Caleb Williams this offseason.

Throughout the process, general manager Ryan Poles made it clear he wanted to do right by Fields. That included trading Fields to his preferred destination — the Pittsburgh Steelers, even though it only resulted in a conditional sixth-round pick in return.

“Shoutout to Poles,” Fields said Tuesday in his first public comments since the trade. “We communicated to him through my agent, and I told him where I wanted to be and this was a place I wanted to be, so he honored that and I appreciate him for that and glad he was able to put me in a spot where I wanted to be at.”

Fields, who was drafted 11th overall in the 2021 NFL draft, certainly wowed fans during his three seasons. Even though he wasn’t always in the best situation, whether it was changing coaches and offensive coordinators or a lack of supporting cast. But, when all was said and done, he didn’t make enough progress in 2023 for Poles to pass up on Williams this year.

While things didn’t work out for Fields in Chicago, he’s appreciative of his experience.

“There was a lot of ups and downs, but I appreciate every relationship that I’ve built,” Fields said. “My teammates know that. Nothing but love for the city and the fans and my old teammates and coaches.”

Now, Fields gets a chance for a fresh start with the team of his choosing. But he’s going into the 2024 season as QB2 behind Russell Wilson, who he’ll have a chance to compete for the starting job with. Fields believes the best it yet to come.

“I’m not the same quarterback as I was last year,” Fields said. “I’m gonna continue to get better, especially with the help of [the coaching staff] and Russell. … They’re getting me better every day.

“I have a lot more room to grow. I’m nowhere near my ceiling, for sure.”

