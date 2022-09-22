Justin Fields apologies for saying Bears fans are 'not putting in any work'

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields clarified and apologized for a comment he made after the Bears' loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 when he said losing "hurts more in the locker room" than it does for Bears fans because "at the end of the day [the fans are] not putting in any work."

Fields explained that he was upset after the game and didn't want to talk to the media, so his words came off as mean-spirited. Fields assured the Chicago faithful that he only meant "work" as it pertained to what happened on the field.

"I should have done a better job explaining what I meant by that," Fields said Thursday. "What I meant by that was: I'm talking about work regarding the game on Sunday, winning the game. I don't know any fans, I don't know what they're doing in their personal lives. I respect every fan that we have. I'm glad that we have fans. I would never disrespect anybody on what they do or what they love to do."

.@justnfields: "I respect every fan that we have. I'm glad that we have fans. I would never disrespect anybody on what they do or what they love to do." pic.twitter.com/hpzFVoo6yT — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 21, 2022

Now, it might sound like an odd comment to apologize for given the context of 1) the question that was asked: "Does losing to this team, does it sting more because of this rivalry and how much Bears fans want to win this game?" and 2) because Fields and the Bears were the ones actually playing the game. But at least one fan took to social media to complain about Fields' words, and several other media outlets tweeted Fields' initial comments to stir the pot.

"This loss hurts for Bears fans just as much as the players," one fan tweeted. "Players come and go, Fans are here forever. We put in the work watching a crumb bum franchise that has given us NOTHING in 37 years. We buy your jerseys, we put the butts in the stands. You’re on thin ice pal."

Fields didn't have a particularly good game against the Packers, though. He completed 7-11 passes for 70 yards and an interception in the 27-10 loss. On the year, he's only completed 15-28 passes for 191 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Bears' season isn't lost yet after the team's upset win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, but Chicago ranks last in total offensive yards, last in offensive plays last in passing yards and 29th in yards per play.