Justin Fields' ankle injury keeps him out of Bears practice

Fields downgraded to DNP with ankle injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears announced some bad news regarding Justin Fields’ ankle injury on Thursday. After being projected as a limited participant in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice, Fields was downgraded to a “did not participate,” on Thursday.

Matt Nagy said on Wednesday that he didn’t believe the injury was serious enough to keep Fields out of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, and Fields himself said he would take things day by day.

Fields has demonstrated his toughness many times, including his ability to play through pain. This season he’s gritted through cracked ribs. He also needed x-rays on his hand following the team’s Week 14 matchup against the Packers, but Fields was able to finish the game. Nagy said on Wednesday that Fields suffered this most recent ankle injury during the Vikings game, but Fields was able to bear the pain and play the full 60 minutes as well.

