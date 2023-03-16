Justin Fields already building chemistry with new Bears WR DJ Moore

DJ Moore is officially a Chicago Bear.

Chicago traded the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft to the Panthers ahead of free agency for two first-round picks, two second-round picks and Moore. The trade was made official with the arrival of the new league year.

The Bears’ new No. 1 wide receiver was doing some team bonding with quarterback Justin Fields and fellow wideouts Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool. The four were invited to the Bulls game on Wednesday night, where Fields was surrounded by his top three receivers.

Bears night out 🤩 pic.twitter.com/qzPwdC5egW — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 16, 2023

Justin Fields, Chase Claypool, Darnell Mooney, D.J. Moore, and Benny the Bull. pic.twitter.com/kDLWdeCEll — ✶Ⓜ️a𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) March 16, 2023

you love to see it pic.twitter.com/xLQge90kIV — aj (@ajdavis22800) March 16, 2023

The Bears’ passing game was the worst in the NFL last season, but the expectation is that will change in 2023. Fields needs to improve as a passer, but he has quite a receiver trio in Moore, Mooney and Claypool, as well as tight end Cole Kmet.

Now, general manager Ryan Poles needs to make sure he’s protected up front. Chicago has made just one move along the offensive line in free agency, signing guard Nate Davis. But it’s expected to be a focal point heading into the draft, where the Bears have the No. 9 pick.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire